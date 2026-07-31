Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective points to a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock's current price.

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.23.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $18.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,980. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $122.14 and a 12-month high of $186.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average is $146.25.

Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.32, for a total value of $4,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,975.20. This represents a 61.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 245,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total transaction of $37,824,431.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 511,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,907,848.69. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 395,422 shares of company stock valued at $62,448,693 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271,706 shares of the company's stock worth $462,652,000 after acquiring an additional 498,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,418,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,665,000 after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,457 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,278 shares of the company's stock worth $178,248,000 after purchasing an additional 88,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,184 shares of the company's stock worth $173,201,000 after purchasing an additional 295,470 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Neurocrine Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Neurocrine reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share, above the $2.26 Zacks consensus estimate, while revenue reached $959 million versus analysts’ $891 million forecast. Revenue increased approximately 39% year over year. Neurocrine Biosciences Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Neurocrine reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share, above the $2.26 Zacks consensus estimate, while revenue reached $959 million versus analysts’ $891 million forecast. Revenue increased approximately 39% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year INGREZZA guidance. 2026 net product sales guidance for INGREZZA was increased to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion. Second-quarter INGREZZA sales rose 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million following the Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

2026 net product sales guidance for INGREZZA was increased to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion. Second-quarter INGREZZA sales rose 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million following the Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Needham increased its price target. Needham & Company raised its target from $200 to $204 and maintained a “Buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in NBIX’s earnings growth and commercial outlook. Benzinga

Needham & Company raised its target from $200 to $204 and maintained a “Buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in NBIX’s earnings growth and commercial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. NBIX carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of approximately $194, although investors may be looking for additional upside after the stock’s recent strength.

NBIX carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of approximately $194, although investors may be looking for additional upside after the stock’s recent strength. Negative Sentiment: A director sold shares. Leslie Norwalk sold 1,250 shares worth approximately $227,513, reducing her holdings by 44%. The sale occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a discretionary bearish signal. SEC insider transaction filing

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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