Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Snap from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.57.

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Snap Trading Up 7.7%

SNAP stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Snap has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.Snap's quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, General Counsel Zachary M. Briers sold 129,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $725,160.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,644,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,809,412.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 16,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $93,682.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 512,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,741.60. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,868,059 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,631.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,251,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,100,000 after purchasing an additional 641,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,452,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,808,000 after buying an additional 1,179,543 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,525,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,711,000 after buying an additional 469,795 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 53.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,300,911 shares of the company's stock worth $79,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,223 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Snap

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snap reported second-quarter revenue of $1.60 billion , up 18.9% year over year and above the $1.54 billion analyst consensus. Its GAAP loss of $0.10 per share was narrower than the expected $0.12 loss, while margins expanded and the company generated positive free cash flow. Snap Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Snap reported second-quarter revenue of , up 18.9% year over year and above the $1.54 billion analyst consensus. Its GAAP loss of $0.10 per share was narrower than the expected $0.12 loss, while margins expanded and the company generated positive free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.7 billion , broadly in line with expectations but viewed positively alongside the improving advertising trends and stronger-than-expected quarterly performance. Snap's stock jumps on earnings beat and strong sales forecast

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately , broadly in line with expectations but viewed positively alongside the improving advertising trends and stronger-than-expected quarterly performance. Positive Sentiment: Higher advertising spending tied to the FIFA World Cup, stronger demand from large North American advertisers and the use of Snap’s AI-powered advertising tools helped drive the quarter and supported the positive outlook. Snap stock jumps as World Cup ads, AI tools drive earnings beat and strong outlook

Higher advertising spending tied to the FIFA World Cup, stronger demand from large North American advertisers and the use of Snap’s AI-powered advertising tools helped drive the quarter and supported the positive outlook. Positive Sentiment: Investors also responded favorably to Snap’s comments about rapidly growing direct revenue, improved advertising performance and efforts to build a more durable financial foundation.

Investors also responded favorably to Snap’s comments about rapidly growing direct revenue, improved advertising performance and efforts to build a more durable financial foundation. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high call-option activity before the report indicated elevated speculative interest, but it does not directly change Snap’s underlying business results.

Unusually high call-option activity before the report indicated elevated speculative interest, but it does not directly change Snap’s underlying business results. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Evan Spiegel provided no specific update on pre-order demand for the upcoming Specs smart glasses, leaving a major product catalyst uncertain ahead of the September launch event. Snap CEO sidesteps Specs pre-order questions

CEO Evan Spiegel provided no specific update on pre-order demand for the upcoming Specs smart glasses, leaving a major product catalyst uncertain ahead of the September launch event. Negative Sentiment: One earnings-data provider reported adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share versus a $0.07 estimate, highlighting that profitability remains inconsistent despite the revenue beat and continued GAAP losses.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

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