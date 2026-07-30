Capita plc (LON:CPI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Capita plc (LON:CPI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 434.20.

Get Capita alerts: Sign Up

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Capita from GBX 900 to GBX 750 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capita

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Georgina Harvey bought 2,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 343 per share, with a total value of £9,878.40. Also, insider Daniel Wosner purchased 20,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 404 per share, for a total transaction of £80,800. Insiders bought a total of 27,410 shares of company stock worth $10,897,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.34% of the company's stock.

Capita Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 267 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 310.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 319.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,526.79, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capita has a one year low of GBX 215 and a one year high of GBX 416. The company has a market cap of £319.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Capita Company Profile

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita's colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capita, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capita wasn't on the list.

While Capita currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here