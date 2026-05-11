CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $41.8250, with a volume of 37200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $42.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 64.10% and a return on equity of 8.65%. CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT's payout ratio is 85.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,781 shares of the company's stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,309 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the company's stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

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