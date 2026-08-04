Carlyle Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CG)

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 244,037 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,032% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,755 call options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 724,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,798,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,735,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $457,233,000 after acquiring an additional 117,223 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,459,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,044,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 13.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. Evercore set a $56.00 price target on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Carlyle Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlyle Group

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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