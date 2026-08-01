Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.6726.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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View Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,728,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,782,231,000 after acquiring an additional 351,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,757,449 shares of the company's stock worth $621,264,000 after purchasing an additional 210,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $380,299,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,923,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,837,000 after purchasing an additional 348,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carrier Global by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,234,000 after purchasing an additional 831,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Further Reading

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