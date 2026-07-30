Cars.com (CARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cars.com to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $180.5710 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.16 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $721.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.59. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 52,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $502,655.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,924.24. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 30.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,960 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cars.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley Financial lowered Cars.com from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cars.com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Cars.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CARS

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

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