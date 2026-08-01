Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Raised to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Read Our Latest Report on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $849.24 million, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.34. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 5.43%.The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $87,507.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $285,377.92. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 8,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $209,670.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $534,163.08. This trade represents a 28.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 55,025 shares of company stock worth $1,252,199 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,829 shares of the company's stock worth $85,573,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,564,000 after acquiring an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 658,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

More Castle Biosciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Castle Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue significantly exceeded expectations: Second-quarter revenue was approximately $103.5 million, up 20.1% year over year and above analyst estimates near $86 million-$88 million. Gross profit increased 16.5% to $79.8 million. Castle Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue was approximately $103.5 million, up 20.1% year over year and above analyst estimates near $86 million-$88 million. Gross profit increased 16.5% to $79.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Loss was narrower than expected: Adjusted loss was $0.07 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.41-$0.44 loss. The operating loss narrowed to $3.1 million, supporting the view that improving scale may help profitability over time. Castle Biosciences Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Adjusted loss was $0.07 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.41-$0.44 loss. The operating loss narrowed to $3.1 million, supporting the view that improving scale may help profitability over time. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Castle now expects 2026 revenue of $365 million to $375 million, above the approximately $353.2 million analyst consensus. The higher outlook strengthens the growth narrative and likely provided the main catalyst for the stock’s advance. Castle Biosciences Lifts 2026 Outlook After Q2 Growth

Castle now expects 2026 revenue of $365 million to $375 million, above the approximately $353.2 million analyst consensus. The higher outlook strengthens the growth narrative and likely provided the main catalyst for the stock’s advance. Neutral Sentiment: Liquidity remains solid: The company generated $15.2 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $62.1 million in cash, while maintaining relatively low leverage. However, capital spending was $8.7 million and net profitability has not yet been achieved. Castle Biosciences Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company generated $15.2 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $62.1 million in cash, while maintaining relatively low leverage. However, capital spending was $8.7 million and net profitability has not yet been achieved. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a risk signal: Chief Executive Officer Derek Maetzold and other executives have reported stock sales, with the transactions conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. While these sales do not necessarily indicate deteriorating business conditions, the absence of reported insider purchases may temper investor enthusiasm.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company's proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company's flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

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