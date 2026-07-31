Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 213,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session's volume of 388,535 shares.The stock last traded at $28.3940 and had previously closed at $26.79.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.24 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Castle Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Castle reported adjusted loss per share of $0.07, substantially better than the $0.41–$0.44 loss analysts expected. Revenue reached approximately $103.5 million, up 20.1% year over year and well above consensus estimates near $86–$88 million. Castle Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Castle reported adjusted loss per share of $0.07, substantially better than the $0.41–$0.44 loss analysts expected. Revenue reached approximately $103.5 million, up 20.1% year over year and well above consensus estimates near $86–$88 million. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook raised: Management now expects full-year revenue of $365 million to $375 million, above the approximately $353.2 million analyst consensus. The higher outlook signals continued demand for Castle’s cancer diagnostic tests. Castle Biosciences Lifts 2026 Outlook After Q2 Growth

Management now expects full-year revenue of $365 million to $375 million, above the approximately $353.2 million analyst consensus. The higher outlook signals continued demand for Castle’s cancer diagnostic tests. Positive Sentiment: Improving operating performance and liquidity: Gross profit increased 16.5% to $79.8 million, while the operating loss narrowed to $3.1 million. Castle generated $15.2 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $62.1 million in cash, supporting continued investment without significant balance-sheet leverage. Castle Biosciences Stock Rises on Q2 2026 Earnings

Gross profit increased 16.5% to $79.8 million, while the operating loss narrowed to $3.1 million. Castle generated $15.2 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $62.1 million in cash, supporting continued investment without significant balance-sheet leverage. Neutral Sentiment: The company remains unprofitable, reporting a net loss of about $2.1 million and an adjusted loss per share, although the loss was considerably smaller than expected. Management did not provide a specific EPS outlook in the available guidance update. Castle Biosciences Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company remains unprofitable, reporting a net loss of about $2.1 million and an adjusted loss per share, although the loss was considerably smaller than expected. Management did not provide a specific EPS outlook in the available guidance update. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading data shows continued selling, including CEO Derek Maetzold’s recent sale of 9,836 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. While such sales are scheduled and do not necessarily indicate a change in business prospects, the absence of reported insider purchases may weigh on sentiment. Castle Biosciences Insider Transaction Report

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Castle Biosciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Castle Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 target price on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.43.

View Our Latest Report on CSTL

Insider Activity

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,214 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $137,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $475,759.85. The trade was a 22.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 8,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $177,836.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $630,826.60. This trade represents a 21.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,025 shares of company stock worth $1,252,199. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 67,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 8.9%

The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.06 million, a PE ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company's proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company's flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

Further Reading

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