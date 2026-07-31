Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 6.2% - Here's What Happened

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS's stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $330.13 and last traded at $330.8270. 3,282,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,409,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.59.

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More Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $500.00 target price on Celestica in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.55.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 7.16%.The firm's revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. This trade represents a 32.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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