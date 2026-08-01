Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on CG shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday.

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Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.31 per share, with a total value of C$111,550.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 130,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,900,300. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their position. Also, Director Eric Dell sold 1,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.92, for a total transaction of C$27,962.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,252 shares of company stock valued at $235,442. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.25 and a 52 week high of C$28.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$629.00 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 30.90%.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, the Goldfield Project in Nevada, United States, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

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