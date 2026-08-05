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Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Central Asia Metals logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “buy” rating on Central Asia Metals and set a GBX 205 price target, implying 38.14% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst views are mixed but lean positive: Central Asia Metals has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target price of GBX 188.75.
  • The stock rose 0.3% to GBX 148.40, while insider Alison Baker purchased 7,545 shares at GBX 133 each, worth approximately £10,035.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 205 price target on the mining company's stock. Peel Hunt's price target indicates a potential upside of 38.14% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 165 to GBX 160 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 188.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAML

Central Asia Metals Trading Up 0.3%

CAML traded up GBX 0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 148.40. 463,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 139.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.65. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 125.27 and a 12 month high of GBX 244.

Insider Activity at Central Asia Metals

In other news, insider Alison Baker bought 7,545 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 per share, for a total transaction of £10,034.85. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes. CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

Further Reading

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