CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBLL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CeriBell from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut CeriBell from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on CBLL

CeriBell Stock Up 0.5%

CBLL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 23,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,533. The company has a market capitalization of $675.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. CeriBell has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CeriBell will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 202,368 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $4,071,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,765,054 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,886.48. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Michael Taylor sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,558.93. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 350,789 shares of company stock worth $6,946,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CeriBell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CeriBell by 6,424.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,003 shares of the company's stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 374,179 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CeriBell by 109.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,806 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CeriBell by 148.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CeriBell by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,504 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000.

About CeriBell

CeriBell Corp NASDAQ: CBLL is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell's solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company's product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

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