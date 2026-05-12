Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Craig Hallum's price target indicates a potential upside of 57.20% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.85.

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Certara Stock Performance

CERT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. 1,935,387 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Certara has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.25 million, a PE ratio of -506.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $106.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in Certara by 94.9% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 273,052 shares of the company's stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 132,927 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Certara by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,272,823 shares of the company's stock worth $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,109 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the third quarter worth $10,587,000. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in Certara in the third quarter worth $2,818,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in Certara by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 982,710 shares of the company's stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 327,064 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Certara

Here are the key news stories impacting Certara this week:

Certara Company Profile

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

Further Reading

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