Ceva (CEVA) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $28.1380 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Ceva had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ceva to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ceva Price Performance

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. Ceva has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Ceva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ceva by 422.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,731 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ceva by 771.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ceva by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ceva by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CEVA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ceva in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceva from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ceva in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ceva in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ceva from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceva presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CEVA

Ceva Company Profile

Ceva, Inc NASDAQ: CEVA is a leading licensor of signal processing IP cores and platforms that enable intelligent, connected devices. The company designs a broad portfolio of digital signal processing (DSP) and AI processors, software development toolkits and reference frameworks for applications ranging from 5G wireless communications and Bluetooth connectivity to audio, computer vision, sensor fusion and edge AI. Its solutions target a variety of end markets including smartphones, automotive, IoT devices, smart home, industrial automation and wearable electronics.

Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from DSP Group, Ceva has built its reputation on delivering modular, power-efficient IP that can be customized to meet stringent performance, area and power requirements.

Further Reading

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