Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 6.1% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $39.71 and last traded at $38.6890. Approximately 375,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 476,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Ceva News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ceva this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Ceva in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ceva in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ceva in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ceva in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceva currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CEVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ceva by 2,735.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,599 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 574,592 shares in the last quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,420,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,410,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ceva by 1,287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 355,418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 329,802 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ceva by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 998,824 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 305,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company's stock.

Ceva Trading Up 7.1%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.94.

About Ceva

Ceva, Inc NASDAQ: CEVA is a leading licensor of signal processing IP cores and platforms that enable intelligent, connected devices. The company designs a broad portfolio of digital signal processing (DSP) and AI processors, software development toolkits and reference frameworks for applications ranging from 5G wireless communications and Bluetooth connectivity to audio, computer vision, sensor fusion and edge AI. Its solutions target a variety of end markets including smartphones, automotive, IoT devices, smart home, industrial automation and wearable electronics.

Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from DSP Group, Ceva has built its reputation on delivering modular, power-efficient IP that can be customized to meet stringent performance, area and power requirements.

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