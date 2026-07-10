CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$126.31.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins set a C$149.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on CGI from C$132.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotia cut their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$110.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGI

CGI Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$94.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$91.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.35. CGI has a 1 year low of C$83.34 and a 1 year high of C$142.48.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 8.3679245 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CGI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

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