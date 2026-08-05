C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. NASDAQ: CHRW. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock on July 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.64 and a 12 month high of $210.33. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $185.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,352,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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