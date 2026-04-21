Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Buy" by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.94.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$16.07 and a 52 week high of C$23.21. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 224.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Chartwell Retirement Residences had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 17.92%.The company had revenue of C$303.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chartwell Retirement Residences will post 0.1237392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Chartwell Retirement Residences's previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 654.67%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

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