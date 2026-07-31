Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Susquehanna

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "positive" rating on the technology company's stock. Susquehanna's target price indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $160.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.00.

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Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.36. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 250.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 44,816 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Check Point Software Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter non-GAAP earnings were $2.55 per share , exceeding the $2.45 analyst consensus and rising from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year to $673.6 million, while profitability remained strong, with a 38.37% net margin and 38.79% return on equity. Check Point Software Reports 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second-quarter non-GAAP earnings were , exceeding the $2.45 analyst consensus and rising from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year to $673.6 million, while profitability remained strong, with a 38.37% net margin and 38.79% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Check Point introduced an AI Network Firewall designed to provide visibility and control over employee, application and autonomous-agent use of artificial intelligence. The product could strengthen the company’s positioning in the growing AI-security market and support future demand. Check Point Revolutionizes the Firewall Market

Check Point introduced an AI Network Firewall designed to provide visibility and control over employee, application and autonomous-agent use of artificial intelligence. The product could strengthen the company’s positioning in the growing AI-security market and support future demand. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance calls for EPS of $10.05 to $10.85, slightly above the $10.03 consensus at the midpoint. Revenue guidance of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, offering some support but not a major upside surprise.

Full-year 2026 guidance calls for EPS of $10.05 to $10.85, slightly above the $10.03 consensus at the midpoint. Revenue guidance of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, offering some support but not a major upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $673.6 million fell short of the $675.45 million estimate, indicating limited top-line momentum even as earnings exceeded expectations. Check Point Software Technologies Q2 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Rise; Shares Fall Pre-Bell

Quarterly revenue of $673.6 million fell short of the $675.45 million estimate, indicating limited top-line momentum even as earnings exceeded expectations. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $655 million to $685 million has a midpoint of $670 million, below the $696.5 million consensus. Although the EPS range of $2.43 to $2.53 brackets the $2.49 estimate, the softer revenue outlook is likely the main reason investors are selling the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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