Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Insider Ashley Hanscom Sells 3,500 Shares

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) insider Ashley Hanscom sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $754,100. The trade was a 31.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.92. 1,070,892 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company's 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $999.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cheesecake Factory's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,671 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $118,006,000 after acquiring an additional 280,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,785,955 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $90,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,320 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 207,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,143 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,174 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheesecake Factory from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAKE

Trending Headlines about Cheesecake Factory

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected earnings fueled the rally. Cheesecake Factory reported quarterly revenue above $1 billion for the first time, up 7.7% year over year, while EPS of $1.44 exceeded the $1.18 consensus estimate. The results suggest stronger profitability and resilient customer demand. Cheesecake Factory Trading Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cheesecake Factory reported quarterly revenue above $1 billion for the first time, up 7.7% year over year, while EPS of $1.44 exceeded the $1.18 consensus estimate. The results suggest stronger profitability and resilient customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and quantitative upgrades are supporting sentiment. Stephens raised its CAKE price target to $93, Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $90, and Zacks added the stock to its Rank #1, or “Strong Buy,” list. A separate analyst upgrade cited improving traffic at the core Cheesecake Factory brand. Stephens Raises Price Target Baird Raises Price Target Zacks Strong Buy List

Stephens raised its CAKE price target to $93, Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $90, and Zacks added the stock to its Rank #1, or “Strong Buy,” list. A separate analyst upgrade cited improving traffic at the core Cheesecake Factory brand. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives remain intact. Management is benefiting from brand traffic, menu innovation, digital engagement and expansion, including a newly opened restaurant in Florida. National Cheesecake Day promotions and a new brownie-toffee flavor could also support near-term customer engagement. Cheesecake Factory Growth Drivers

Management is benefiting from brand traffic, menu innovation, digital engagement and expansion, including a newly opened restaurant in Florida. National Cheesecake Day promotions and a new brownie-toffee flavor could also support near-term customer engagement. Neutral Sentiment: CAKE declared a $0.30-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 25 to shareholders of record August 11. The dividend adds shareholder income but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the current move.

CAKE declared a $0.30-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 25 to shareholders of record August 11. The dividend adds shareholder income but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the current move. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks are becoming more important. The stock has roughly doubled during 2026 and trades near a 52-week high, while the newly raised $90–$93 analyst targets remain below its recent market level. Investors are also watching soft demand at North Italia and inflation-related margin pressure, which could limit further upside. CAKE Valuation and Risks

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

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