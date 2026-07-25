Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Mizuho from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the restaurant operator's stock. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.81.

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Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $978.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 4.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 104,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $6,346,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,079,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,928,114.58. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $161,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,171 shares in the company, valued at $400,497.90. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,742 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 30.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 92,664 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,020 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

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