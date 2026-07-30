Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.25.

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Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Chemed News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chemed this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $6.06, ahead of the $5.55–$5.60 analyst consensus and up 41.9% from $4.27 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.8% to $673.3 million, surpassing estimates of approximately $665 million. Chemed Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted EPS was $6.06, ahead of the $5.55–$5.60 analyst consensus and up 41.9% from $4.27 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.8% to $673.3 million, surpassing estimates of approximately $665 million. Positive Sentiment: VITAS drove the strongest growth. Net patient revenue increased 11.9% to $443.3 million, while average daily census rose 6.1% and admissions grew 9.0%. VITAS adjusted EBITDA increased 20.6%, with its margin expanding by 196 basis points to 18.2%. Chemed Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Net patient revenue increased 11.9% to $443.3 million, while average daily census rose 6.1% and admissions grew 9.0%. VITAS adjusted EBITDA increased 20.6%, with its margin expanding by 196 basis points to 18.2%. Positive Sentiment: Full-year earnings guidance was raised. Chemed now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $25.00 to $25.75, above the prior outlook and the roughly $24.01 consensus estimate. Management attributed the increase primarily to VITAS outperformance, while maintaining its Roto-Rooter outlook. Chemed Raises 2026 Guidance

Chemed now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $25.00 to $25.75, above the prior outlook and the roughly $24.01 consensus estimate. Management attributed the increase primarily to VITAS outperformance, while maintaining its Roto-Rooter outlook. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases provided additional support. Chemed bought back approximately 210,000 shares for $89.8 million during the quarter, signaling confidence in the business and reducing shares outstanding.

Chemed bought back approximately 210,000 shares for $89.8 million during the quarter, signaling confidence in the business and reducing shares outstanding. Neutral Sentiment: Roto-Rooter performance was mixed. Revenue rose 3.3% to $229.9 million, but net income and adjusted EBITDA were essentially flat, while the EBITDA margin declined 77 basis points to 21.1%. This limits the segment’s contribution relative to VITAS.

Revenue rose 3.3% to $229.9 million, but net income and adjusted EBITDA were essentially flat, while the EBITDA margin declined 77 basis points to 21.1%. This limits the segment’s contribution relative to VITAS. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity was unfavorable. Company insiders reported five sales and no purchases over the past six months. The activity may temper sentiment, although it is less significant than the earnings beat and raised guidance.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,444,879.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,302,000 after buying an additional 153,469 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chemed by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 324,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,860,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,408 shares of the company's stock worth $137,945,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE opened at $537.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.37 and a 200 day moving average of $435.25. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $365.20 and a fifty-two week high of $551.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.46. Chemed had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $673.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.000-25.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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