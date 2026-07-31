Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Plans $1.78 Quarterly Dividend

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.78 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chevron to earn $13.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

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Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $197.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,922,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,849. The stock has a market cap of $392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $146.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The company's fifty day moving average is $181.83 and its 200 day moving average is $184.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $67.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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