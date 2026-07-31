Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.51, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $67.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Chevron's conference call:

Strong quarterly performance: Chevron reported adjusted earnings of $12.0 billion, or $6.06 per share, and $15.4 billion in adjusted free cash flow. The company reduced debt by more than $8 billion, bringing net debt to cash flow from operations to 0.6 times.

Chevron reported adjusted earnings of $12.0 billion, or $6.06 per share, and $15.4 billion in adjusted free cash flow. The company reduced debt by more than $8 billion, bringing net debt to cash flow from operations to 0.6 times. Production and cost execution improved: Upstream production rose more than 5% sequentially to record levels in the U.S., while Chevron achieved its $3 billion structural cost-reduction target six months early. The company also expects 2026 capital spending at the low end of its $18 billion-$19 billion range.

Upstream production rose more than 5% sequentially to record levels in the U.S., while Chevron achieved its $3 billion structural cost-reduction target six months early. The company also expects 2026 capital spending at the low end of its $18 billion-$19 billion range. Hess integration is ahead of plan: Chevron has realized $1.5 billion in Hess synergies, 50% more than initially targeted and six months ahead of schedule. Guyana is generating strong free cash flow and is expected to support high-margin production growth into the 2030s.

Chevron has realized $1.5 billion in Hess synergies, 50% more than initially targeted and six months ahead of schedule. Guyana is generating strong free cash flow and is expected to support high-margin production growth into the 2030s. Power business gained a major commercial milestone: Chevron signed a 20-year take-or-pay agreement with Microsoft for 2.67 gigawatts of behind-the-meter power for a data-center complex. Project Kilby is expected to generate mid-teens returns and could provide a model for additional contracted power projects.

Chevron signed a 20-year take-or-pay agreement with Microsoft for 2.67 gigawatts of behind-the-meter power for a data-center complex. Project Kilby is expected to generate mid-teens returns and could provide a model for additional contracted power projects. Growth options remain broad but carry execution and geopolitical risk: Chevron is advancing opportunities in Iraq, Venezuela, Argentina, exploration, and additional power projects while monitoring potential disruptions to the CPC pipeline. Management said new investments will remain subject to capital discipline and competitive returns.

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Chevron Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,654,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,411. The company has a market cap of $392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.88. Chevron has a 1-year low of $146.49 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,626 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record earnings beat estimates. Chevron reported adjusted earnings of $12.0 billion, or $6.06 per diluted share, versus analysts’ estimate of $5.55. Reported earnings reached $12.1 billion, the company’s highest quarterly profit in at least six years. Revenue rose 57.4% year over year to $67.2 billion, above the $62.72 billion consensus. Chevron records highest quarterly profit in six years, tops estimates

Chevron reported adjusted earnings of $12.0 billion, or $6.06 per diluted share, versus analysts’ estimate of $5.55. Reported earnings reached $12.1 billion, the company’s highest quarterly profit in at least six years. Revenue rose 57.4% year over year to $67.2 billion, above the $62.72 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Higher production and strong refining supported results. Worldwide oil-equivalent production increased 20% to 4.07 million barrels per day, helped by the Hess assets and growth in the Permian Basin and Gulf of America. U.S. production and refinery throughput both reached records, while refinery utilization was 97%. CVX Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Output & Strong Refining Margins

Worldwide oil-equivalent production increased 20% to 4.07 million barrels per day, helped by the Hess assets and growth in the Permian Basin and Gulf of America. U.S. production and refinery throughput both reached records, while refinery utilization was 97%. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and shareholder returns remained solid. Operating cash flow was $22.6 billion, and Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of $1.78 per share. Management is directing much of the windfall toward debt reduction, strengthening the balance sheet. Chevron Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating cash flow was $22.6 billion, and Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of $1.78 per share. Management is directing much of the windfall toward debt reduction, strengthening the balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Benefits are partly tied to geopolitics. The Iran conflict has lifted crude, gasoline and diesel prices, creating a windfall for Chevron, but management warned that supply risks are escalating and some output in the Saudi Arabia-Kuwait Partitioned Zone has been reduced.

The Iran conflict has lifted crude, gasoline and diesel prices, creating a windfall for Chevron, but management warned that supply risks are escalating and some output in the Saudi Arabia-Kuwait Partitioned Zone has been reduced. Negative Sentiment: Political and valuation risks remain. Elevated gasoline prices are increasing scrutiny from the White House and Congress, including possible price interventions or windfall taxes. Some analysts also suggested that much of the earnings improvement was already reflected in the stock price, potentially limiting further upside. Chevron and Exxon earnings soar as Trump threatens price interventions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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