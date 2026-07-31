Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 2.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $197.55 and last traded at $197.1050. 9,880,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,104,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.31.

The oil and gas company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $67.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.72 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

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Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record earnings beat estimates. Chevron reported adjusted earnings of $12.0 billion, or $6.06 per diluted share, versus analysts’ estimate of $5.55. Reported earnings reached $12.1 billion, the company’s highest quarterly profit in at least six years. Revenue rose 57.4% year over year to $67.2 billion, above the $62.72 billion consensus. Chevron records highest quarterly profit in six years, tops estimates

Chevron reported adjusted earnings of $12.0 billion, or $6.06 per diluted share, versus analysts’ estimate of $5.55. Reported earnings reached $12.1 billion, the company’s highest quarterly profit in at least six years. Revenue rose 57.4% year over year to $67.2 billion, above the $62.72 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Higher production and strong refining supported results. Worldwide oil-equivalent production increased 20% to 4.07 million barrels per day, helped by the Hess assets and growth in the Permian Basin and Gulf of America. U.S. production and refinery throughput both reached records, while refinery utilization was 97%. CVX Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Output & Strong Refining Margins

Worldwide oil-equivalent production increased 20% to 4.07 million barrels per day, helped by the Hess assets and growth in the Permian Basin and Gulf of America. U.S. production and refinery throughput both reached records, while refinery utilization was 97%. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and shareholder returns remained solid. Operating cash flow was $22.6 billion, and Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of $1.78 per share. Management is directing much of the windfall toward debt reduction, strengthening the balance sheet. Chevron Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating cash flow was $22.6 billion, and Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of $1.78 per share. Management is directing much of the windfall toward debt reduction, strengthening the balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Benefits are partly tied to geopolitics. The Iran conflict has lifted crude, gasoline and diesel prices, creating a windfall for Chevron, but management warned that supply risks are escalating and some output in the Saudi Arabia-Kuwait Partitioned Zone has been reduced.

The Iran conflict has lifted crude, gasoline and diesel prices, creating a windfall for Chevron, but management warned that supply risks are escalating and some output in the Saudi Arabia-Kuwait Partitioned Zone has been reduced. Negative Sentiment: Political and valuation risks remain. Elevated gasoline prices are increasing scrutiny from the White House and Congress, including possible price interventions or windfall taxes. Some analysts also suggested that much of the earnings improvement was already reflected in the stock price, potentially limiting further upside. Chevron and Exxon earnings soar as Trump threatens price interventions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.17.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.88. The company has a market cap of $392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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