China Renaissance Initiates Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Research analysts at China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.00.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.2%

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,753,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,244,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,283,217.28. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 242,649 shares worth $20,250,598. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company's stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 32.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,184 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 98.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 82.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,319 shares of the company's stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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