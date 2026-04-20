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Chinese Stocks To Follow Now - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Charming Medical logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five Chinese stocks to watch: Charming Medical (MCTA) (TCM wellness/beauty), Diageo (DEO) (alcoholic beverages with Chinese‑spirits exposure), UP Fintech (TIGR) (online brokerage), Regencell Bioscience (RGC) (TCM‑based biotech), and Baiya International Group (BIYA) (offshore holding).
  • These companies posted the highest dollar trading volume among Chinese stocks in recent days, and MarketBeat warns that Chinese stocks typically carry country‑specific risks such as regulatory uncertainty, currency exposure, and sensitivity to Chinese economic policy.
  • Important structural notes: Baiya is a Cayman Islands holding that operates in China via a VIE arrangement, and both Charming Medical and Regencell focus on Traditional Chinese Medicine—factors that can affect governance and operational risk.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Charming Medical, Diageo, UP Fintech, Regencell Bioscience, and Baiya International Group are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies that are incorporated in or derive the majority of their revenue from mainland China and are available for purchase by investors. They include A‑shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, H‑shares and other listings in Hong Kong, and China-related ADRs or secondary listings on U.S. and other foreign exchanges, and typically come with country-specific considerations such as regulatory risk, currency exposure, and sensitivity to Chinese economic policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Charming Medical (MCTA)

We are a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products. We offer a wide range of beauty, wellness, and postpartum services and products rooted and influenced by the principles and practices of TCM, such as the use of herbal ingredients, acupuncture techniques, Tuina massage, and dietary guidance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCTA

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

Baiya International Group (BIYA)

We, Baiya International Group Inc. (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIYA

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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