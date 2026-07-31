Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Cinemark from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Research lowered Cinemark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $37.00 target price on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.00.

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Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,157 shares of the company's stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 101,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 118.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cinemark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,584 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

More Cinemark News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cinemark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly performance: Cinemark generated $1.09 billion in revenue, its first quarter above $1 billion, up 15.5% year over year. More than 60 million moviegoers attended its theaters, supported by a broad box-office recovery. Cinemark Celebrates Record-Breaking Q2 2026 Results

Cinemark generated $1.09 billion in revenue, its first quarter above $1 billion, up 15.5% year over year. More than 60 million moviegoers attended its theaters, supported by a broad box-office recovery. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat expectations: Adjusted earnings were $1.19 per share, compared with the $1.03 analyst consensus and $0.63 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue also exceeded the approximately $1.03 billion estimate, providing a favorable earnings surprise. Cinemark Holdings Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $1.19 per share, compared with the $1.03 analyst consensus and $0.63 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue also exceeded the approximately $1.03 billion estimate, providing a favorable earnings surprise. Positive Sentiment: Market-share gains: Reports highlighted that Cinemark added market share during a strong box-office year, suggesting the company is benefiting not only from industry recovery but also from competitive operating gains. Cinemark Rallies After Adding Market Share

Reports highlighted that Cinemark added market share during a strong box-office year, suggesting the company is benefiting not only from industry recovery but also from competitive operating gains. Neutral Sentiment: The results reinforce the importance of Hollywood’s release pipeline: continued attendance and revenue growth will depend on a sustained recovery in movie releases and consumer demand.

The results reinforce the importance of Hollywood’s release pipeline: continued attendance and revenue growth will depend on a sustained recovery in movie releases and consumer demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be taking profits after the rally and assessing risk. Cinemark trades near its 52-week high at roughly 32 times earnings, while its debt-to-equity ratio is about 5.0, leaving the shares sensitive to any slowdown in box-office momentum or pressure on cash flow.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc NYSE: CNK is a leading theatrical exhibitor that acquires, develops and operates motion picture theatres under the Cinemark® brand in the United States and Latin America. The company's core business involves the presentation of first-run feature films coupled with an array of in‐theatre services, including concessions, premium auditoriums and loyalty programs. Cinemark's exhibition portfolio encompasses both corporate‐owned and franchised complexes, offering moviegoers a range of experiences from standard screens to large‐format halls.

The company's product offerings extend beyond ticket sales to include an assortment of concession items, such as popcorn, fountain beverages, candy and specialty snacks, as well as bar and lounge concepts in select locations.

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