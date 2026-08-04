Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) CAO Sells 1,194 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) CAO Tamara Schulz sold 1,194 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,735.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,960,236.40. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Circle Internet Group Stock Up 5.2%

CRCL traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.51. 12,616,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,865,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.22. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $189.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Circle Internet Group's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Circle Internet Group by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Circle Internet Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Circle Internet Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $82 price target , implying roughly 29% upside from the referenced share price. The call adds a bullish view as Circle pursues long-term stablecoin growth. TD Cowen coverage reference

, implying roughly 29% upside from the referenced share price. The call adds a bullish view as Circle pursues long-term stablecoin growth. Positive Sentiment: Circle secured a New York trust charter , a development that could strengthen its regulatory standing and support broader USDC adoption, institutional relationships and payments expansion. Circle secures New York trust charter

, a development that could strengthen its regulatory standing and support broader USDC adoption, institutional relationships and payments expansion. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan continues to see substantial long-term upside , reportedly maintaining a view that the stock could potentially double despite reducing earnings estimates. The bank believes investors may be underestimating Circle’s growth opportunity. JPMorgan Circle outlook

, reportedly maintaining a view that the stock could potentially double despite reducing earnings estimates. The bank believes investors may be underestimating Circle’s growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded Circle , providing another supportive analyst signal amid the broader debate over the company’s valuation and earnings outlook. Mizuho upgrade

, providing another supportive analyst signal amid the broader debate over the company’s valuation and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with Circle carrying an average Hold rating. This suggests bullish forecasts are being offset by concerns about valuation, margins and execution. Analyst average Hold rating

This suggests bullish forecasts are being offset by concerns about valuation, margins and execution. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings are the immediate catalyst. Rapid USDC adoption must offset weaker reserve yields, higher costs and pressure on reported profit. JPMorgan also expects shrinking margins, increasing the risk of a disappointing earnings reaction. Circle second-quarter earnings preview

Rapid USDC adoption must offset weaker reserve yields, higher costs and pressure on reported profit. JPMorgan also expects shrinking margins, increasing the risk of a disappointing earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock, highlighting near-term valuation or profitability risks and contributing to recent volatility. Morgan Stanley downgrade

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRCL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Circle Internet Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Circle Internet Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $104.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Circle Internet Group

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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