Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Trading Up 13.2% - Time to Buy?

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) shares were up 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.76 and last traded at $128.7130. Approximately 24,506,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 15,186,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.67.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised Circle Internet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Trading Up 16.1%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion and a PE ratio of -70.95.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 47,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,311,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 261,059 shares in the company, valued at $23,495,310. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 23,254 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $2,084,023.48. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 617,464 shares of company stock valued at $60,251,749 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,978,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 1,919,205 shares in the last quarter. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,792,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,653,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74,414 shares during the last quarter.

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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