Cisco Systems (CSCO) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $16.8193 billion for the quarter. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business's 50 day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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