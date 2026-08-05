Citigroup Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $125.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioNTech from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioNTech from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.81.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.05. 883,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,362. The business's fifty day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.80.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.26. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 44.39%.The business had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in BioNTech by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BioNTech by 118.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About BioNTech

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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