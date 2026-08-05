Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRT. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.25.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:FRT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 286,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,998. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $128.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $338.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 32.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.560 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $734,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,547 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $183,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 453.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 587,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,539,000 after buying an additional 481,427 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,415,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,920.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,085,000 after purchasing an additional 453,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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