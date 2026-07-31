Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Price

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,738. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.36. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stanley Black & Decker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stanley Black & Decker wasn't on the list.

While Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here