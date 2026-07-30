Citizens Jmp Issues Positive Forecast for OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Price

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's target price indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock's previous close.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

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OneMain Stock Down 0.7%

OMF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 61,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,359. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. OneMain has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. OneMain had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,874. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,500. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $2,037,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 442,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,634,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in OneMain by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key OneMain News

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations. OneMain reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.31, above the $1.26 consensus estimate, while reported diluted EPS was $1.32. Revenue increased 6.7% year over year to approximately $1.62 billion, also surpassing estimates. OneMain Holdings earnings results

OneMain reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.31, above the $1.26 consensus estimate, while reported diluted EPS was $1.32. Revenue increased 6.7% year over year to approximately $1.62 billion, also surpassing estimates. Positive Sentiment: Loan balances continued to expand. Managed receivables reached $26.9 billion, supporting the company’s growth outlook and indicating continued demand for its consumer-credit products. OneMain second-quarter 2026 results

Managed receivables reached $26.9 billion, supporting the company’s growth outlook and indicating continued demand for its consumer-credit products. Positive Sentiment: The $1.05 quarterly dividend was maintained. The dividend is payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10, representing an annualized yield of roughly 6.7% based on the supplied stock price. The payout may appeal to income-focused investors. OneMain dividend announcement

The dividend is payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10, representing an annualized yield of roughly 6.7% based on the supplied stock price. The payout may appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted growth despite challenging credit conditions. The earnings call emphasized receivables growth and operating momentum, but investors are monitoring underwriting performance and the sustainability of credit quality as the portfolio expands. OneMain Holdings earnings call

The earnings call emphasized receivables growth and operating momentum, but investors are monitoring underwriting performance and the sustainability of credit quality as the portfolio expands. Negative Sentiment: Profitability declined from a year earlier. Second-quarter net income fell to $152 million from $167 million, while EPS declined from $1.40 to $1.32. The results reflect pressure from elevated credit costs, a key risk for OneMain’s nonprime consumer-loan business. OneMain second-quarter 2026 results

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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