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Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Citizens & Northern logo with Finance background
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Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CZNC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CZNC

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of CZNC opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $454.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.56). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,059 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 361,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Chartered in 1888, the company has cultivated deep roots in north central Pennsylvania and selected counties in upstate New York, offering a broad spectrum of banking services tailored to individuals, families and local businesses.

Through its flagship banking subsidiary, Citizens & Northern provides personal deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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