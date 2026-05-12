Cleanspark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 82,046 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 66,564 call options.

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Cleanspark News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cleanspark this week:

Positive Sentiment: CleanSpark said it doubled megawatts under contract year over year, including 585 MW of ERCOT-approved capacity, while also increasing Bitcoin holdings by 14% and average monthly hashrate by 18%, showing continued operational scale-up. CleanSpark Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2026 Results

CleanSpark said it doubled megawatts under contract year over year, including 585 MW of ERCOT-approved capacity, while also increasing Bitcoin holdings by 14% and average monthly hashrate by 18%, showing continued operational scale-up. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a 14–18 month delivery timeline for AI data centers and said it is marketing 1.8 GW of contracted capacity, reinforcing the company’s long-term pivot toward higher-value infrastructure opportunities. Seeking Alpha article

Management outlined a 14–18 month delivery timeline for AI data centers and said it is marketing 1.8 GW of contracted capacity, reinforcing the company’s long-term pivot toward higher-value infrastructure opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: In the earnings call and transcript, executives stressed CleanSpark’s evolution from a Bitcoin miner into a digital infrastructure and data center developer, which may support the stock over time but does not change near-term results. Yahoo Finance article

In the earnings call and transcript, executives stressed CleanSpark’s evolution from a Bitcoin miner into a digital infrastructure and data center developer, which may support the stock over time but does not change near-term results. Negative Sentiment: The quarterly report missed Wall Street expectations, with EPS of -$1.52 versus an expected -$0.25 and revenue of $136.4 million below estimates, highlighting weaker-than-expected profitability. MarketBeat earnings report

The quarterly report missed Wall Street expectations, with EPS of -$1.52 versus an expected -$0.25 and revenue of $136.4 million below estimates, highlighting weaker-than-expected profitability. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to reports of more than a $200 million loss tied to Bitcoin holdings, which added to concerns about crypto-related volatility and pressured the shares. MSN article

Cleanspark Price Performance

Shares of CLSK traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. 26,305,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,047,346. The company has a current ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. Cleanspark has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $23.61.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.36 million. Cleanspark had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 33.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleanspark will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cleanspark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 598,994 shares of the company's stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 86,229 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLSK shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised Cleanspark from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cleanspark from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleanspark currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSK

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc NASDAQ: CLSK is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark's technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

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