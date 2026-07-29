CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Up 1.2% on Strong Earnings

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $90.92 and last traded at $89.3020. 21,516,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 17,480,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.27.

The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS.

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CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Revenue increased roughly 6% year over year, supported by pricing, product mix and higher concentrate sales. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Revenue increased roughly 6% year over year, supported by pricing, product mix and higher concentrate sales. Positive Sentiment: Volume growth and outlook improved: Global unit case volume rose 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years, helped by World Cup-related demand and continued momentum in zero-sugar beverages and fairlife. Management raised its 2026 organic revenue-growth outlook to approximately 5% and comparable EPS-growth guidance to 9%-10%. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Global unit case volume rose 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years, helped by World Cup-related demand and continued momentum in zero-sugar beverages and fairlife. Management raised its 2026 organic revenue-growth outlook to approximately 5% and comparable EPS-growth guidance to 9%-10%. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: Jefferies lifted its target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup raised theirs to $100 and JPMorgan increased its target to $96. Bank of America also reiterated a Buy view with a $100 target, citing best-in-class consumption trends and stronger EPS forecasts.

Jefferies lifted its target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup raised theirs to $100 and JPMorgan increased its target to $96. Bank of America also reiterated a Buy view with a $100 target, citing best-in-class consumption trends and stronger EPS forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Operational disruption is easing: Coca-Cola said most fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing concerns about a prolonged supply interruption. Coca-Cola says most of Fairlife's production has been resumed after cyberattack

Coca-Cola said most fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing concerns about a prolonged supply interruption. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is becoming a consideration: Shares are up more than 20% in 2026 and trade at roughly 28 times earnings, leaving less room for disappointment. Some commentary suggests PepsiCo may offer better value despite Coca-Cola’s stronger recent performance.

Shares are up more than 20% in 2026 and trade at roughly 28 times earnings, leaving less room for disappointment. Some commentary suggests PepsiCo may offer better value despite Coca-Cola’s stronger recent performance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: Executive Bruno Pietracci sold 75,727 shares for approximately $6.8 million. The transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax obligations on vested equity awards, which reduces its bearish significance, although it may still weigh marginally on sentiment.

Executive Bruno Pietracci sold 75,727 shares for approximately $6.8 million. The transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax obligations on vested equity awards, which reduces its bearish significance, although it may still weigh marginally on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: HSBC downgraded the stock: HSBC moved Coca-Cola from “strong buy” to “hold,” signaling that the recent rally may have already captured much of the near-term upside.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 75,727 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $6,788,925.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,982.45. The trade was a 68.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975,632 shares of company stock valued at $78,621,241. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $384.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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