CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading 1.8% Higher - What's Next?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.32 and last traded at $80.0690. 19,150,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 17,047,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.66.

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Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola is being highlighted for its energy drink expansion, with innovation, the Monster partnership, and functional beverage launches aimed at capturing demand in faster-growing categories. Coca-Cola's Energy Drink Expansion: Growth Catalyst Ahead?

Coca-Cola is being highlighted for its energy drink expansion, with innovation, the Monster partnership, and functional beverage launches aimed at capturing demand in faster-growing categories. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue plus 11.4% year-over-year sales growth, reinforcing confidence in KO’s operating momentum.

The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue plus 11.4% year-over-year sales growth, reinforcing confidence in KO’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend, which should appeal to income-focused investors and support the stock’s defensive profile.

Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend, which should appeal to income-focused investors and support the stock’s defensive profile. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several price-target increases and a consensus Buy rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a major new catalyst.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several price-target increases and a consensus Buy rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: News about a Diet Coke shortage in India underscores global supply-chain and geopolitical exposure, but it appears more like an operational risk than a near-term earnings shock. India Diet Coke Shortage Puts Global Risks And KO Valuation In Focus

News about a Diet Coke shortage in India underscores global supply-chain and geopolitical exposure, but it appears more like an operational risk than a near-term earnings shock. Negative Sentiment: Chairman James Quincey’s sale of 200,000 shares may pressure sentiment slightly, since insider selling can be read as a signal of limited near-term upside. CocaCola NYSE: KO Chairman Sells $15,780,000.00 in Stock

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $344.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $59,988,566 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in CocaCola by 867.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,954,000 after buying an additional 12,939,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CocaCola by 1,206.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,913,000 after buying an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CocaCola by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,809,146,000 after buying an additional 9,078,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in CocaCola by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,015,000 after buying an additional 6,246,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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