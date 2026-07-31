Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $163.58, but opened at $153.10. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $140.99, with a volume of 3,541,855 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler set a $146.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $226.41.

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Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.09, for a total value of $1,590,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,800. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $324,365.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock worth $5,327,841. Corporate insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 14.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 3.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $164.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.97.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Coinbase Global's revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

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