Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coinbase Global stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $165.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.84. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,440,200. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,991,110.64. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,941. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $355.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 546.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

See Also

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