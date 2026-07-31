Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ:CNCK) Short Interest Update

Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ:CNCK - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 110,813 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 168,007 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Coincheck Group from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Coincheck Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Coincheck Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coincheck Group currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coincheck Group

Coincheck Group Stock Down 6.4%

CNCK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 13,208 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,692. Coincheck Group has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Coincheck Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $752.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coincheck Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coincheck Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coincheck Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,788 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Coincheck Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coincheck Group by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Coincheck Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coincheck Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coincheck Group Company Profile

Coincheck Group NASDAQ: CNCK is a digital asset platform specializing in cryptocurrency trading and blockchain-based financial services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Coincheck operates one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, offering a suite of services for both retail and institutional clients. Its platform supports spot trading of major digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and a variety of altcoins, complemented by secure wallet solutions and a range of order types designed to meet diverse trading needs.

Originally established in 2012, Coincheck gained early prominence in Japan’s evolving digital currency market.

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