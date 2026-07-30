Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $19.97. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $20.1280, with a volume of 446,251 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $531.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.27 million. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS.

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Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Columbus McKinnon's payout ratio is presently -5.11%.

Key Headlines Impacting Columbus McKinnon

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbus McKinnon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings and revenue topped estimates. Columbus McKinnon reported adjusted EPS of $0.61, versus the $0.28 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $531.5 million compared with expectations of $501.3 million. Revenue increased 125.3% year over year. Columbus McKinnon Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Columbus McKinnon reported adjusted EPS of $0.61, versus the $0.28 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $531.5 million compared with expectations of $501.3 million. Revenue increased 125.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Kito Crosby acquisition drove record sales and orders. Orders rose 120% to $568.1 million, producing a 1.1x book-to-bill ratio. Management said integration remains on track, with progress on synergies, margins and cash flow. Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Orders and Sales in Q1 FY27

Orders rose 120% to $568.1 million, producing a 1.1x book-to-bill ratio. Management said integration remains on track, with progress on synergies, margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was increased. Fiscal 2027 EPS guidance is now $1.90 to $2.10, above the previous consensus estimate of $1.76. Revenue guidance is approximately $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion, broadly consistent with expectations. Columbus McKinnon Posts Record Q1 Results After Acquisition

Fiscal 2027 EPS guidance is now $1.90 to $2.10, above the previous consensus estimate of $1.76. Revenue guidance is approximately $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion, broadly consistent with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: GAAP results remained weak. The company posted an $88.7 million net loss, or $2.05 per diluted share, primarily reflecting $70.3 million in acquisition and integration expenses. Operating cash flow was positive at $25.6 million, but investors will continue to monitor debt and the pace of synergy realization.

The company posted an $88.7 million net loss, or $2.05 per diluted share, primarily reflecting $70.3 million in acquisition and integration expenses. Operating cash flow was positive at $25.6 million, but investors will continue to monitor debt and the pace of synergy realization. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading data showed recent selling. One company insider reportedly sold 5,185 shares during the past six months, with no reported insider purchases. This is a secondary concern compared with the earnings and guidance improvement. Columbus McKinnon Q1 Sales Jump After Kito Crosby Acquisition

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Columbus McKinnon from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 32.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,498 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,847 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1,222.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,696 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 37.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $579.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company's product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

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