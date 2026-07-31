Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Trading Down 8.1% - Here's Why

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.0130. Approximately 484,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 513,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

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Trending Headlines about Columbus McKinnon

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbus McKinnon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 revenue surged 125% year over year to $531.5 million, exceeding the $501.3 million analyst consensus. The increase was primarily driven by the Kito Crosby acquisition, along with solid growth in Columbus McKinnon’s legacy business. Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Orders and Sales in Q1 FY27; Increases FY27 Guidance

Fiscal Q1 revenue surged 125% year over year to $531.5 million, exceeding the $501.3 million analyst consensus. The increase was primarily driven by the Kito Crosby acquisition, along with solid growth in Columbus McKinnon’s legacy business. Positive Sentiment: The earnings measure highlighted by coverage was $0.61 per share, beating expectations of $0.28 and improving from $0.50 a year earlier. The strong beat helped drive the stock’s rally. Columbus McKinnon Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

The earnings measure highlighted by coverage was $0.61 per share, beating expectations of $0.28 and improving from $0.50 a year earlier. The strong beat helped drive the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Orders rose 120% to $568.1 million, producing a 1.1x book-to-bill ratio. This suggests demand is outpacing shipments and provides support for growth later in fiscal 2027.

Orders rose 120% to $568.1 million, producing a 1.1x book-to-bill ratio. This suggests demand is outpacing shipments and provides support for growth later in fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2027 EPS guidance to $1.90-$2.10, above the approximately $1.76 consensus, and provided revenue guidance of roughly $2.09-$2.15 billion. Kito Crosby integration and synergy capture remain on track. A Surprisingly Strong Fiscal Q1 Propels the Shares More Than 40%

Management raised fiscal 2027 EPS guidance to $1.90-$2.10, above the approximately $1.76 consensus, and provided revenue guidance of roughly $2.09-$2.15 billion. Kito Crosby integration and synergy capture remain on track. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the adjusted earnings beat, Columbus McKinnon reported an $88.7 million net loss, or $2.05 per diluted share, including $70.3 million of acquisition and integration expenses. Investors will likely focus on whether synergies translate into sustainable GAAP profitability and cash flow.

Despite the adjusted earnings beat, Columbus McKinnon reported an $88.7 million net loss, or $2.05 per diluted share, including $70.3 million of acquisition and integration expenses. Investors will likely focus on whether synergies translate into sustainable GAAP profitability and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: The company carries substantial leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, while recent insider activity included sales and no reported purchases. These factors could limit upside if integration costs persist or industrial demand weakens.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Columbus McKinnon from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCO

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 7.7%

The firm has a market cap of $550.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $531.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.27 million. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Columbus McKinnon has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Columbus McKinnon's payout ratio is presently -5.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company's product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

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