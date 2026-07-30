Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,057.86.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $1,516.21 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,822.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,585.32. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $655.96 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 46.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,778 shares of company stock valued at $56,257,229. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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