Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Community Health Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $446.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,553,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,576 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,943,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 993,751 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,585,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,351,000 after acquiring an additional 314,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,035,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 607,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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