Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. This is a 0.5% increase from Community Healthcare Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 417.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.4%.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 175,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,952. The company has a market cap of $464.74 million, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 0.73. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Healthcare Trust

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Cathrine Cotman bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,023.10. This trade represents a 14.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van acquired 11,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $193,411.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 88,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,777.74. This trade represents a 15.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,755 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Healthcare Trust

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company'', we'', our'') was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

See Also

