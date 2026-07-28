CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given "Neutral" Rating at Piper Sandler

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $133.00 target price on the software maker's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock's previous close.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT traded down $26.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.41. The stock had a trading volume of 865,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,547. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $314.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.43 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $485,911.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,092.50. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $837,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,927 shares in the company, valued at $30,425,673.51. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in CommVault Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,153 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the software maker's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Key CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commvault reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.42 per share , well above the $1.16–$1.18 analyst consensus, while revenue of $314.13 million also exceeded expectations. Earnings increased from $1.01 per share a year earlier, and revenue grew 11.4% year over year. Commvault Systems Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Commvault reported non-GAAP earnings of , well above the $1.16–$1.18 analyst consensus, while revenue of also exceeded expectations. Earnings increased from $1.01 per share a year earlier, and revenue grew 11.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Subscription revenue rose 16% to a record $267 million , subscription annualized recurring revenue increased 22% to $1.054 billion , and free cash flow jumped 71% to $51 million. These metrics support continued growth in Commvault’s recurring-revenue business. Commvault Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

Subscription revenue rose 16% to a record , subscription annualized recurring revenue increased 22% to , and free cash flow jumped 71% to $51 million. These metrics support continued growth in Commvault’s recurring-revenue business. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2027 revenue outlook was approximately $1.3 billion , broadly in line with consensus, suggesting that the strong quarter did not result in a material increase to full-year expectations.

Management’s fiscal 2027 revenue outlook was approximately , broadly in line with consensus, suggesting that the strong quarter did not result in a material increase to full-year expectations. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $310 million was slightly below the roughly $310.6 million analyst estimate. The limited outlook improvement may have disappointed investors given the earnings beat and Commvault’s elevated valuation.

Second-quarter revenue guidance of approximately was slightly below the roughly $310.6 million analyst estimate. The limited outlook improvement may have disappointed investors given the earnings beat and Commvault’s elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein Liebhard announced an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by certain Commvault directors and officers. Although no wrongdoing has been established, the announcement adds legal and governance-related uncertainty for shareholders. Commvault Shareholder Investigation Alert

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

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