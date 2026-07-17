Compass Point Downgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Neutral

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock. Compass Point's target price points to a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.33.

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AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0%

AGNC opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.31. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of ($114.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 39.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 215,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,022 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 353,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,341 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 75,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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